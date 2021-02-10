Fox News’ The Five erupted on Wednesday after Juan Williams said to the other co-hosts that they’re “ignoring” the Donald Trump impeachment trial.

The show reacted to the impeachment trial while it was still underway on Wednesday, shortly after some new disturbing footage from the day of the riots was presented by House impeachment managers.

After other hosts went off on Democrats and the media over the trial, Williams said, “I want you guys to come back, come and join the conversation, pay attention to the news! Clearly, what’s going on on capitol hill today is an attempt to hold democracy and the Constitution up, to celebrate that as the basis that we are a country of laws.”

And Williams even told the others, “This impeachment trial that you guys are all ignoring, I guess you are afraid of it because it’s a reminder…”

Greg Gutfeld immediately jumped in and shot back, “Don’t mind-read, Juan!”

“There’s no need! ‘Cause I listened to all of this!” Williams said.

“Then how could you be so wrong?!” Gutfeld responded.

Williams said that Trump is now “forcing Republicans to make a choice”: “you can stand with the mob that stormed Capitol Hill…”

Dana Perino said, “Literally nobody is doing that.”

After the others jumped in too, Williams continued on to say, “Ignoring problems is never the way to solve problems.”

“You shouldn’t be impugning our intentions, Juan, that’s the problem!” Gutfeld said.

“I don’t need to impugn it, I can listen. I can hear…” Williams started.

“And then it goes into your brain and it comes out wrong!” Gutfeld exclaimed. “That’s on you, not on us. It’s not our fault if you’re getting it wrong. It’s not my problem, Juan!”

“You don’t want to deal with the news!” Williams shot back.

You can watch above, via Fox News.

