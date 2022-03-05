‘The Putin Wing of the GOP’: Liz Cheney Rails Against Col. Doug Macgregor For Calling Zelenskyy a ‘Puppet’ Putting Ukrainian People ‘At Unnecessary Risk’

Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) sharply rebuked retired Col. Douglas Macgregor on Saturday for continuing his pro-Putin rhetoric amid Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Macgregor told Fox Business host Stuart Varney on Friday that initially “Russian forces were frankly, too gentle” in Ukraine and that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is a “puppet.”

After noting that former President Donald Trump had nominated Macgregor to become U.S. ambassador to Germany, Cheney commented, “This is the Putin wing of the GOP.”

Douglas MacGregor, nominated by Trump as ambassador to Germany; appointed by Trump as sr advisor to the Secretary of Defense, says Russian forces have been “too gentle” and “I don’t see anything heroic” about Zelensky. This is the Putin wing of the GOP. pic.twitter.com/Orz8krh1it — Liz Cheney (@Liz_Cheney) March 5, 2022

Macgregor has come under intense push back recently for his commentary on Russia, with Fox News national security correspondent Jennifer Griffin previously saying he sounded “like an apologist for Putin.”

Griffin vigorously fact-checked claims Macgregor made in an earlier Fox News appearance that Putin has no ambitions of pushing westward into Ukraine.

“I don’t think anyone that I’ve spoken to here at the Pentagon or elsewhere in western intelligence believes they know how far Putin wants to go,” Griffin said. “I think that the world has seen what Putin is capable of, and to blame NATO membership for what we’ve seen Putin unleash, we’ve seen from Putin’s own words that he is talking in czarist terms.”

During the interview that prompted Griffin to rebuke his commentary, Macgregor argued that the U.S. should stay completely out of the conflict and not provide any military aid to Ukraine.

On Friday’s Fox Business appearance, Macgregor continued his pro-Putin rhetoric, predicting that since Russian forces are now being less gentle, in “another 10 days, this should be completely over.”

“But the questions is what is it that Zelenskyy going to do?” Macgregor added. “The Russians have made it very clear what they want is a neutral Ukraine. This could’ve ended days ago if he accepted that.”

Varney later remarked: “Colonel, it sounds like you don’t approve of Zelenskyy’s stand.”

“Oh, I think Zelenskyy is a puppet,” Macgregor replied. “And he’s putting huge numbers of his own population at unnecessary risk…”

Varney then questioned: “He’s not a hero? I mean he’s standing up for himself and his own people. You don’t think he’s a hero?”

“No, I do not. I don’t see anything heroic about the man,” Macgregor said. “And I think the most heroic thing he can do right now is to come to terms with reality. Neutralize Ukraine, this is not a bad thing. A neutral Ukraine would be good for us as well as for Russia.”

“I’m inclined to disagree with you, Colonel,” Varney said as the interview wrapped up.

Watch the clip above, via Twitter

