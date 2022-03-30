The View Gets Into Shouting Match Over Biden’s Build Back Better: ‘That’s Not How It Works’

The View got into a shouting match on Wednesday over President Joe Biden’s Build Back Better social and economic legislation.

View co-host Joy Behar slammed her own political party.

“The Democrats are not afraid of the Democratic base, and they should be,” she said. “They should be because I am in the Democratic base. I consider myself a liberal Democrat, and I’m annoyed with the way they’re behaving. They should be scared of me right now.”

View guest co-host Tara Setmayer, a Republican who is part of the anti-Trump group The Lincoln Project, asked Behar, “Are you going to stay home, though? Are you not going to vote?”

Behar declined to answer.

Setmayer remarked that the Democratic Party should “compromise” and not go for Build Back Better, which she called “untenable” given the “$6 trillion price tag.” Otherwise, she warned, “the Republicans come back into power and you have the extremists that want to, you know…”

“Kill the environment,” interjected Behar. “Rollback Roe v. Wade.”

View co-host Sunny Hostin said that Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) “was right.”

In an interview with New York, Ocasio-Cortez warned the Democrats will be “in trouble” in the November midterms unless the party gets its act together.

“If the president does pursue and start to govern decisively using executive action and other tools at his disposal, I think we’re in the game,” she said. “But if we decide to just kind of sit back for the rest of the year and not change people’s lives — yeah, I do think we’re in trouble. So I don’t think that it’s set in stone. I think that we can determine our destiny here.”

Back on The View, Hostin said that “when build back better and the [bipartisan] infrastructure bill came to be passed, they were linked, right? They were linked, and the Progressives gave up – and there were 100 of them, right? They gave up their leverage to make sure that the infrastructure bill would pass.

“What Biden said was, I can get [West Virginia Sen. Joe] Manchin’s vote. Let’s de-link these, and there won’t be a problem. I can get the vote. What did Manchin do? Manchin reneged on that negotiation and said he was a no on Build Back Better. What Build Back Better, that framework included things like childcare, universal preschool, paid family and medical leave.”

“They couldn’t pay for [it],” interrupted Setmayer.

“They can pay for it,” said Hostin.

“They cannot,” said Setmayer.

“This country pays for wars. This country gives tax breaks to the rich,” said Hostin, talking over Setmayer. “This country has money for everything except for poor people.”

Watch above, via ABC.

