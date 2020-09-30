The View hosts incinerated President Donald Trump’s “pathetic” and “embarrassing” debate performance — sharing their “disgust” over his failure to denounce white supremacy and his multiple shots at Joe Biden’s family.

Guest host Ana Navarro immediately went after the president, calling his performance hard to watch and claiming Trump lacks the qualifications to run a country.

“He showed no restraint. He showed no respect,” she said. “He, you know, it really ticks me off because this is such a pillar of democracy, and so many Americans tuned in wanting to hear policies and a real, civil debate and ideas and a plan for how we’re going to get out of this crisis, and instead what they saw was a petulant schoolyard bully interrupting and screaming and spewing misinformation, and it was — it was disrespectful to the American voters. Shame on him.

Joy Behar chimed in to echo Navarro’s complaints, joking that Tony Soprano should have moderated the debate just to keep Trump in line.

“I felt very bad for Chris Wallace, but the ball is in America’s court now,” she added. “Are we going to vote for the toddler or the parent? That’s what it comes down to, America. That’s it.”

Sunny Hostin really tore into the president after the commercial break — calling him a racist and faulting him for failing to condemn white supremacists when asked to by both Wallace and Biden.

“I think what we saw last night is a president who can’t defend his leadership on any of those important issues that we are facing, and so he went back to his core being, his core person, and that is that he is a racist,” she said. “So we saw that he refused, refused to just denounce white supremacy.”

After playing the clip from Tuesday’s debate, Hostin noted that members of the far-right neo-fascist group the Proud Boys took Trump’s instructions to “stand back and stand by” as a rallying cry, listing examples of their positive reactions on social media.

Sara Haines jumped in later to share how disgusted she was with Trump’s comments on Biden’s family, pointing out that he interrupted Biden while he was talking about his late son.

“Everybody knows about Beau Biden,” Haines said. “When Joe was considering joining the race again, he had to consider with his family and he talked about conversations he had with his son before he passed. Everyone knows who Beau Biden is, and the fact that he is no longer with us, to give a moment of pause and not interrupt Joe Biden would have been enough, but then he switches pivots and starts to smear his other son in the same breath.”

“I literally had a visceral reaction to my disgust at that moment,” she added. “I have had other moments like that, but that one really got me last night that he just so freely didn’t lose a beat in doing that in regards to his family.”

Watch above, via ABC.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]