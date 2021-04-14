The View raked Fox News host Tucker Carlson across the coals Wednesday morning over his anti-vaccine comments in the midst of the Johnson & Johnson snafu.

The show began by addressing the FDA/CDC recommendation for a pause on the Johnson & Johnson Covid vaccine while they study the data that six people of the 7 million who’ve had the shot developed severe blood clots.

Whoopi Goldberg raised the possibility that this will increase vaccine hesitancy, Joy Behar went after Carlson for saying that if people still have to obey safety guidelines after getting vaccinated “maybe it doesn’t work and they’re simply not telling you that.”

“You’re wearing a mask on top of the vaccine because no vaccine is 100 percent proof and many people have not gotten the vaccine. We don’t have herd immunity,” Behar said. “It’s an extra way to protect yourself. What part of that don’t they get? What is the purpose of scaring people into not getting the vaccine?”

Meghan McCain said messaging around vaccines “has been really, really bad,” arguing that messaging fuels Republican distrust. When Sunny Hostin expressed her own disappointment with vaccine hesitancy, she explained that “the reason people are getting vaccinated and still need to be cautious is because of the growing number of white male Republicans that continue not to want to wear their mask or get vaccinated because they consider it some sort of freedom ride.”

“I think people like Tucker Carlson are being very irresponsible by sending out this messaging, by sending out the message that maybe the vaccines just don’t work,” Hostin continued. “That is irresponsible. It’s misinformation and it’s causing, I think in the long run, people to die. People need to be more concerned about the virus, more scared of this virus than the vaccine.

The View cast the Johnson & Johnson decision as a sign of safety and transparency. Goldberg issued something of a correction later in the show, however, clarifying that “Tucker Carlson did not say to people don’t take the vaccine. He was telling people to question whether it works.”

Watch above, via ABC.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]