The View’s Joy Behar Has Debate Advice for Joe Biden, Including Putting Barack Obama in Front Row to Freak Trump Out

On the day of the first and most critical presidential debate, The View discussed strategies for both candidates, with a predictable tilt in support of former Vice President Joe Biden, which is their wont.

Co-host Joy Behar, a fierce critic of President Donald Trump, advised the Biden campaign to put former President Barack Obama in the front row of the debate audience, solely to freak the president out.

Behar first said that, in her esteem, the political impacts of these debates have been fairly minimal since JFK debated Nixon, which she said: “turned the thing around.”

Since “people are pretty much entrenched in their beliefs,” Behar argued that Biden should “just ridicule” President Trump. “He can’t take it. Make a fool of him the way he likes to make a fool of people.”

“Put President Obama in the front row,” she suggested. “That will freak [Trump] out. He still hasn’t gotten over the correspondent’s dinner when Obama made fun of him.”

Watch above via ABC.

