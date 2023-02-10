‘This Is a Blatant Lie’: Sinema’s Office Says George Santos Was Full of It When He Said She Spoke to Him

A spokesperson for Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (I-AZ) said the senator did not speak to embattled Rep. George Santos (R-NY), who claimed she told him to “hang in there, buddy” before the State of the Union address.

Since his election, Santos has been exposed as a serial liar who has fabricated much of his life story, including his schools, employers, ancestry, and virtually anything else one can think of.

On Tuesday, he attended President Joe Biden’s State of the Union address, where his status as a congressional pariah was crystal clear.

In one tense exchange, Santos approached Sen. Mitt Romney (R-UT), who reportedly told him, “You’re an ass.” The congressman reportedly replied, “You’re a much bigger asshole.”

Santos claimed that afterward, Sinema told him to “hang in there buddy.” he said the senator was “very polite, very kind-hearted.”

It turns out we can add this anecdote to Santos’ ever-growing list of fibs and whoppers.

“This is a blatant lie,” Sinema’s press secretary, Pablo Sierra Carmona, told Insider on Friday. “Kyrsten didn’t say a word to Rep. Santos – and didn’t even know about the exchange with Senator Romney until they got to their seats.”

Sinema also denied any conversation took place, and slammed Newsweek for running a story taking Santos’ word for it.

“[Y]ou publish their lies for the clicks,” she tweeted. “Journalism used to be about the truth, but today Americans can’t count on an objective truth.”

Santos faces bigger problems than public scoldings. He gave his campaign a $705,000 loan just two years after reporting he had no assets and a $55,000 salary. He is reportedly under state and federal investigation.

