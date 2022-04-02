Tiffany Cross Claims ‘Ghetto President’ Donald Trump ‘Erased’ White House Call Logs ‘Like He’s Bodie From The Wire’

Tiffany Cross said to Elie Mystal that ex-president Donald Trump erased entries from the White House call logs and made them “disappear” as they discussed the 7+ hour gap when no Trump calls went through the switchboard on January 6 during the capitol riots and invasion.

Although CNN reported on Thursday that the call logs had not been altered and were in fact “complete,” on MSNBC’s Cross Connection the theory of a Watergate-style deletion or erasure was still very much alive.

After welcoming Mystal, Cross dove right in on the gap in phone records during the time that “hundreds of his violent supporters, to remind our viewers, stormed the Capitol, beat police and interrupted the certification” of the 2020 election victory of President Joe Biden.

“Honestly, Elie, the ghetto president that they thought Obama would be is officially Donald Trump,” said Cross. “This dude is walking like he’s Bodie from ‘The Wire’ with burner phones and erasing phone records.”

“How are they able to do that? And who exactly would be the person to make these call logs disappear?” she asked.

CNN reported that no records were erased from the call log before this segment aired..

CNN Breaking: The 6 pages of WH switchboard logs for 1/6 are complete based on an official review of White House records, according to a source familiar with the matter. There are no missing pages & the 7 hour gap is likely explained by use of WH landlines & cell phones link👇🏻 — Jamie Gangel (@jamiegangel) April 1, 2022

“Remember, well, the reason why we want to know what’s on the call logs, who he called, is because we’re trying to figure out if during the eight hours when the government was under attack by forces sent there by Donald Trump, if Donald Trump did anything to protect the country,” said Mystal. “Did he call the National Guard? Did he call the Capitol Police? Did he call Kal-El? Did he call anybody to stop the violence that he started?”

Kal-El, of course, is Superman’s Kryptonian name. We feel confident Trump did not call him.

Mystal then walked around the review of the logs by blaming the reporting on Republicans and “unnamed sources” – a phrase he gave sarcastic air quotes.

CNN did not name sources individually, however over the course of several articles made it clear that their investigators were speaking with individuals familiar with the system itself, and even reported on it being antiquated and “certainly not one suited for the era of cell phones and text messages or to a President well known for his efforts to circumvent official channels of communications.”

CNN also explained that their reporters spoke with officials “involved in White House record-keeping,” to include the presidential diarist, and took pains to point out that calls Trump may or may not have made during that 7+ hour period that didn’t go through the switchboard are still a subject of investigation by the January 6 committee.

No call logs were erased or removed, an official review of the logs has determined. That official review had to be conducted by the current White House staff. Biden’s White House.

So, characterizing this conclusion as being nothing more than Republicans trying to cover-up an alteration is not credible. But, while the separate point about Trump routinely using non-official methods of communication may have come from some Republican sources, it is also the contention of Democrats. Including Democrat Elie Mystal.

“The Republicans, the ‘unnamed sources,’ are saying that the reason why there are no phone logs is because Trump habitually violated the rules for four years and didn’t log all of his phone calls that he was making while on the job,” Mystal said to Cross.

“So their actual argument is that, ‘well, actually the president broke the law all the time so it’s not surprising that we don’t know he was calling during a coup that he started against his own government. Duh,'” Mystal said using a mocking voice. “Like, the ridiculousness on their side is off the charts.”

“So yeah, who could have erased them? I don’t know if they were erased,” said Mystal. He then seemed to admit that they were not erased, adding, “It sounds like they were never logged at all.”

“So, we still don’t know who the president was talking to when he was talking to them and what steps, if any, he took to protect the country from his people,” he concluded.

“I’m going to go out on a limb and say we’ve seen no evidence of him taking any steps to protect any of his people,” Cross replied. “And I’m laughing at you, Elie, when you were saying that. But really, none of this is funny. But I’m laughing because the stupidity is off the charts. It’s like you have to laugh at some of the ridiculous things coming from the GOP.”

Trump’s communications activity for the day is not yet fully accounted for, and the January 6 committee continues to investigate. Whether Trump used burner phones to avoid official channels — and therefore avoid record-keeping while his supporters were rioting, attacking the Capitol Police, and roaming the halls of Congress with zip-ties — remains an open question.

Still, the pop culture references in the segment were competently executed and nicely on-point.

Watch the clip above, via MSNBC.

