Tim Scott Dodges When Pressed About Whether He’d Pardon Trump: ‘I’m Not Going to Deal With Hypotheticals’

Senator Tim Scott (R-SC) wouldn’t say whether he would promise to pardon Donald Trump if the former president is found guilty of the federal criminal charges against him.

Scott joined Shannon Bream on Fox News Sunday, where he once again pushed back on former President Barack Obama’s comments about voters being “skeptical” about minority Republicans like him and Nikki Haley. Towards the end of the interview, Bream turned the conversation toward Trump’s indictment last week on charges of obstruction of justice, conspiracy, and Espionage Act violations connected to his improper retainment of classified documents.

Scott has waffled on the seriousness surrounding the Trump case, and when asked what he would do, he said he would “fire” President Joe Biden, then do the same to Attorney General Merrick Garland and FBI Director Chris Wray.

“We have to clean out the political appointments in the Department of Justice to restore confidence and integrity in the DOJ,” Scott said. “Today we want to know in our justice system, Lady Justice wears a blindfold. All Americans will be treated fairly by Lady Justice, but today, this DOJ continues to hunt Republicans while protecting Democrats.”

After more of Scott’s complaints about the DOJ being “weaponized” to target conservatives, Bream asked him “do you think the indictment is political in nature?” She also asked Scott if he would do what his primary rival, Vivek Ramaswamy, has done by pledging that as president, he would pardon Trump of any federal charges for which he is found guilty.

Scott’s answer: “I am not going to deal with hypotheticals, but I will say every American is innocent until proven guilty.”

Watch above via Fox News Sunday.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com