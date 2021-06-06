‘Trampling on the First Amendment’: NY Times Reporter Speaks Out on DOJ Seizing His Phone Records

One of the New York Times reporters whose phone records were seized by the Trump Justice Department spoke out on CNN’s Reliable Sources on Sunday. New reporting has revealed that top executives at the Times were under a gag order “to shield it from public view.”

Adam Goldman told Brian Stelter it was “certainly disappointing” but not surprising, recalling how his phone records were secretly obtained by the Obama DOJ in 2013 when he was at the Associated Press.

“The U.S. attorney’s office in D.C. has a history of trampling on the First Amendment, so that’s why I wasn’t surprised,” Goldman said. “They treat the media, they treat newspapers like drug gangs.”

“Like drug gangs?” a stunned Stelter asked.

“Yes. Like drug gangs,” Goldman stated.

He said there should be actual consequences and “enforcement action for when these prosecutors take these outrageous steps.”

President Joe Biden was recently questioned by CNN’s Kaitlan Collins on the DOJ seizing phone records of reporters, and he said he would “not let that happen.”

Collins noted Sunday “how long it took the White House” to send out a statement affirming there is a new policy in place.

“Just because they change their policy doesn’t mean it is going to be the policy going forward, and I think there are a lot o unanswered questions about what this policy is going to look like,” she added.

Mediaite founder and ABC News chief legal analyst Dan Abrams said “the lack of transparency is really indefensible,” but argued that such leak investigations may be justified in some circumstances. “But I agree with Adam,” he added, “that codifying a set of standards — and the standard ought to be really high for snooping on journalists.”

In the past few weeks, there have also been reports that the Trump DOJ seized the phone records of Washington Post and CNN reporters, hence Collins’ question to Biden.

