Trevor Noah Goes Off on Fox News For Claiming Kamala Harris Isn’t ‘Black Enough’: ‘Would She Have Been Black Enough to Get Redlined?’

The Daily Show’s Trevor Noah went off on Fox News and other conservative outlets for pushing the narrative that Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) is not “Black enough,” — noting that someone’s race is never questioned when they fail, but is “put under the microscope” when they succeed.

The host played a montage of anchors and pundits including Rush Limbaugh, Laura Ingraham, Pat Robertson, Dinesh D’Souza, and Michael Knowles smearing Harris for not being Black enough because her mother is from India and her father is Jamaican.

D’Souza even faulted the California senator for being a descendant of the largest slave owner in Jamaica, which Noah pointed out is, “one of the Blackest things that can happen to you.”

“You can dissect Kamala Harris’ heritage all you want,” Noah offered. “But to say she’s not Black? Ask yourself this question: Is she Black enough to get kicked out of a restaurant back in the day in the Jim Crow South? Would she have been Black enough to get redlined? Was she Black enough to be kept out of a whites-only school as a little girl? Then she’s Black!”

The host explained that attempts from conservative media outlets to strip Harris of her identity are “especially ironic” considering it’s the opposite of what the United States did to Black people for centuries. Noah explained the history of the “one-drop rule,” which defined “as many people as Black as possible, whether they wanted it or not” simply based on one relative’s race.

Noah later pointed out that pundits were constantly trying to erase Former President Barack Obama’s Blackness when he was running in 2008, but noted that everything changed once he was elected.

“Once Obama got into the White House and conservatives didn’t like his policies, he magically transformed into that Blackass homeboy who’s destroying the country,” he said. “So I guess that’s the silver lining for you, Kamala. Fox News may be questioning your Blackness now. But best believe, the second you step foot into that White House with Joe Biden and you make a few decisions they don’t like, trust me, you’ll be Black as can be.”

Watch above, via YouTube.

