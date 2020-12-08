Trevor Noah Slams Rudy Giuliani as Covid-19’s ‘Least Surprising Victim Yet’: He’s ‘Only Got Himself to Blame’

Trevor Noah joked that the coronavirus has “finally struck its least surprising victim yet” on Monday’s The Daily Show, mocking Rudy Giuliani for failing to abide by Covid-19 guidelines.

Giuliani has spent the last month traveling around the country to (unsuccessfully) fight for President Donald Trump’s baseless voter fraud claims — often maskless and sometimes even encouraging others to ditch the mask too.

“The truth is that Rudy’s only got himself to blame for this,” Noah said. “I mean, this dude was going all over the country refusing to wear a mask. What do you expect? If I go around licking car windshields, I can’t be shocked if I get bird flu. Or if I go around drinking at bars until 3 a.m., I can’t be surprised when I go home with yo mama!”

The host then put on his best serious face to discuss the dangers and unpredictability of the coronavirus:

“As much as you might have some schadenfreude about this thing, Rudy Giuliani testing positive for COVID-19 is a terrifying new development,” Noah said. “Up until now, we didn’t think that dead guys could even get corona.”

“But look, we all wish Rudy Giuliani a speedy recovery,” he added in a slightly more genuine tone. “I want him to get back to the days when his hair was melting off of his head. Nobody wants to make jokes about Rudy having a deadly disease. What we want is to make jokes about how Rudy farted on camera at an election hearing — like, full-on trumpet blast.”

Naturally, Noah then made some jokes about Giuliani’s alleged on-air fart.

“It was so loud,” Noah said. “It sounded like his butt was demanding a recount of his lunch. Although to be fair, that fart is no worse than any of the other legal arguments Trump’s campaign has made so far.”

Watch above, via YouTube.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]