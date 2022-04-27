The parents of former U.S. Marine Trevor Reed celebrated on CNN what his mother said were “answered prayers” following the release of their son from Russian captivity on Wednesday.

Reed, who had been held in Russia since 2019 and was serving a nine-year prison sentence after being convicted of assaulting police officers in Moscow while drunk, was exchanged in a prisoner swap for Konstantin Yaroshenko, who was serving a 20-year prison sentence for a 2011 drug smuggling conviction.

The exchange occurred amid Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

“Obviously we’re ecstatic,” said Reed’s mother, Paula Reed, on New Day.

“Hard to explain,” said Reed’s father, Joey Reed.

“Answered prayers,” said Paula.

The parents said they got a call from the State Department informing them of their son’s release and they were on the phone with Trevor when President Joe Biden called.

In a statement, Biden said:

Today, we welcome home Trevor Reed and celebrate his return to the family that missed him dearly. Trevor, a former U.S. Marine, is free from Russian detention. I heard in the voices of Trevor’s parents how much they’ve worried about his health and missed his presence. And I was delighted to be able to share with them the good news about Trevor’s freedom. I’m grateful for the tireless and dedicated work of Special Presidential Envoy for Hostage Affairs Roger Carstens, U.S. Ambassador to the Russian Federation John Sullivan, and many others across our government to ensure that Trevor came home safely. The negotiations that allowed us to bring Trevor home required difficult decisions that I do not take lightly. His safe return is a testament to the priority my Administration places on bringing home Americans held hostage and wrongfully detained abroad. We won’t stop until Paul Whelan and others join Trevor in the loving arms of family and friends.

The parents said that they hope Trevor doesn’t have tuberculosis. The parents added that their meeting with Biden last month was the turning point in getting their son to be freed.

Biden said he wanted to have the couple at the White House and Joey Reed told the president that he and his wife would want to give Biden a big hug — to which Biden responded he would give them a big hug in return, recalled Paula.

Reed’s parents said that their son is going to reacclimate himself with everyday American life and then probably return to school in the fall.

To conclude the exchange, Joey thanked reporters, like the ones at CNN, for spreading awareness about his son’s case.

Watch above, via CNN.

