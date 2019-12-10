At his Pennsylvania rally, President Donald Trump yet again viciously mocked the FBI Attorney Lisa Page for her texts with another FBI official critical of Trump that were uncovered during Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation.

Trump’s rant on Tuesday night came less than 24 hours after Page sued the Justice Department and FBI for privacy violations around the leaking of her private texts with FBI attorney Peter Strzok. Last week, after Page had finally spoken out, in a Daily Beast profile, against the president’s repeated insults and mockery, Trump tweeted out yet another attack on her.

Reprising previous rally moments where he insulted Page, Trump again pretended to be Strzok repeatedly expressing his love for his “lover” Page. He has consistently accused Page and Strzok as being part of a “deep state” conspiracy against him, a claim directly refuted by a Justice Department Inspector General’s report that found no “political bias” in the launching of the Trump-Russia investigation.

“There was no bias? There was no bias?” Trump asked incredulously, alluding to the IG report. “And yet, [Strzok] is saying, ‘No, no, darling, we’ll stop it.’ They announced there was no bias. Do you know what we are doing? It’s not easy. And somebody said, a regular president — I don’t want to use the word normal because that’s not — a regular president would’ve been under a table, thumb in the mouth, saying ‘Take me home, Mommy, this is too tough for me.'”

Trump then went on to complain about how tough it has been on his family to hear insults and political criticism directed at him and them as well.

Watch the video above, via Fox News.

