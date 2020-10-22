After President Donald Trump dropping the White House copy of his 60 Minutes interview with Lesley Stahl, he followed up by releasing the conversation she had with Vice President Mike Pence.

The video Trump released on Facebook shows him repeatedly getting irritated with Stahl’s questions and handling of the interview before storming out on her. Trump walked away as Pence was minutes away from his portion of the interview, so when Stahl started with him, she asked “what just happened?”

Pence fidgeted as he answered that “President Trump is a man who speaks his mind.” He went on showing praise on Trump before Stahl interjected “why did he walk out and end the interview like that?”

Pence twitched at the question before responding that Stahl got to interview Trump for more than half an hour before he ended it.

Watch above.

