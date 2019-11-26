At his Florida rally, President Donald Trump defended his recent clemency actions for three service members accused or convicted of war crimes and railed against the military justice system, saying: “I stuck up for three great warriors against the Deep State.”

Last week, Trump ignored the advice of military commanders at the Pentagon and pardoned one Army lieutenant convicted of murdering three civilians in Afghanistan and another Army major accused of killing an Afghan civilian he suspected was a terrorist. He also restored the rank and back pay of Navy SEAL Eddie Gallagher, whose case had become a cause célèbre among the right-wing pundits and Fox News. This past Sunday, in a chaotic series of events, Trump’s Navy Secretary Richard Spencer was forced out after what he said was an inappropriate demand from Trump that the Navy let Gallagher keep his coveted SEAL status upon retirement.

“Just this week, I stuck up for three great warriors against the deep state,” Trump bragged, equating the military justice system that prosecuted the two soldiers and Navy SEAL with a conspiratorial network working against his presidency. “You know what I’m talking about. I had so many people say, ‘Sir, I don’t think you should do that.'”

“One young man was in jail for seven years,” Trump explained, referring to Army First Lieutenant Clint Lorance, who was convicted of murder for ordering his platoon to open fire on three unarmed Afghan civilians riding a motorcycle at his unit’s position. “He had 16 more years to go. And I want to tell you, when you look at what they did to that man, you would have been very proud at what we ended up doing. He came out, he hugged his parents. It was a beautiful thing. It was a beautiful thing. We gave him a pardon.”

“We are going to take care of our warriors. I will always stick up for our great fighters,” Trump added. “People can sit there in air-conditioned offices and complain, but you know what? It doesn’t matter to me whatsoever. They’re out on that field and are doing the job for us like nobody else in the world can do.”

