President Donald Trump used his off-the-rails interview with Fox & Friends to defend Russia when asked about sanctions on the country, while also invoking World War II to slam Germany.

As Trump stormed against his political foes and praised his coronavirus response throughout the wild Monday interview, he said that he would soon have a conversation with Vladimir Putin. So Brian Kilmeade asked what that would be about. Kilmeade noted that Russia has “shown to be enemies of our nation,” and he listed multiple examples of their misconduct, asking about U.S. sanctions on the country.

“I’m the one that put the sanctions on, Brian, nobody else,” Trump said. “I put the sanctions on. I’ve been tougher on Russia than any president in the history of the country.”

As Trump seethed about Kilmeade making him “sound like a soft guy” on Russia, he eventually digressed into a tangent where he questioned why Germany is “a wonderful thing” to America now, after the U.S. and Russia allied themselves in World War II to defeat the Nazis.

“I’m not saying they are perfect, but you know, they also fought World War II. They lost 50 million people. They were our partner in World War II. Germany was the enemy, and Germany is like this wonderful thing. Well, Germany takes advantage of us on trade for years. They pay far too little in NATO. They are paying 1% but they are supposed to pay 2% and nobody talks about that. It’s sort of interesting. If you look at Russia, Russia lost 50 million people at World War II. 50 million. They were fighting along with us. They were our partner, and now we don’t talk to Russia, we talk to Germany. I mean, look it’s fine. I want to talk to Germany. My father was born, y’know, Germany is in my heritage, it might be in your heritage. I’m not saying anything wrong. I’m just saying how come we talk to some people, we don’t talk to others? Where does it go? So and it is true as you look, take a look at World War II. Take a look at the staggering losses that and they were fighting with us.”

“And then we had the Cold War” Kilmeade noted, but the conversation was dropped.

Watch above, via Fox News.

