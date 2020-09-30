President Donald Trump reacted to his first big debate against Joe Biden Tuesday night sharing a meme making it clear he felt like it was 2 against 1.

Moderator Chris Wallace got pretty contentious at multiple points during the night, even directly calling on Trump on more than one occasion to answer his questions and to not interrupt.

Trump wryly said at one point, “I guess I’m debating you, not him.”

The president has since posted a meme to his Twitter account to that same effect:

Donald Trump Jr. also threw some shade at Wallace while speaking to his Fox News colleague Sean Hannity.

As they talked about the debate, Trump Jr. said, “We knew that was coming anyway with a Chris Wallace. I undstand he’s a Fox guy, but he’s no conservative, and he’s no centrist either. That’s sort of the nature of this game and I think that’s why my father has to play it that way.”

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]