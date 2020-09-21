President Donald Trump responded on Fox & Friends to Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates’ claim that the coronavirus travel restrictions may have worsened the pandemic.

On Fox News Sunday, Gates told Chris Wallace that the Trump administration’s travel ban “created this rush, and we didn’t have the ability to test or quarantine those people, so that seeded the disease here,” and that “the ban probably accelerated that, the way it was executed.”

Trump responded on Fox & Friends, Monday, saying, “Here we go with Gates. It’s always Gates, and here we go.”

“I heard it yesterday, actually, and I watched… I listened to Chris, had a good show. I said, ‘Here we go, Gates again,’ and frankly, we did quarantine, and we were careful,” Trump continued, adding, “The people that came in were all Americans, so what were we going to do, say you can’t come back?”

“They wanted to come back because they wanted to get out of Wuhan Province which was, you know, heavily infected, and because of the fact that we knew that it was heavily infected, we had quarantine, we were very careful,” he declared. “Did some slip by? Perhaps. But this is a new one. This is a Democrat talking point.”

Trump went on to claim that “the interesting thing is two months later, everybody agreed that I did the right thing. So two months later, sleepy Joe said, ‘Well, he did the right thing. He absolutely did the right thing.’ I didn’t know if it was an apology or did he just say that, but everybody agreed I did.”

“Dr. Fauci agreed. Dr. Fauci was against it because he didn’t think the problem would ever be that big, and there’s nothing wrong with… I’m not saying one way or the other, good or bad, I’m just saying he was against it and then a couple months later he really wanted it,” Trump noted. “And by the way, Dr. Fauci said I saved tens of thousands of lives, so he disagrees with Gates.”

“I haven’t heard anybody say that what I did was a bad thing. Gates is going with a new Dem talking point, you’ll be hearing that one, I guarantee you that,” he concluded. “We were very careful and we did quarantine people.”

