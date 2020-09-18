Bill Gates Tells Fox News’ Chris Wallace Trump’s Travel Ban May Have Worsened Coronavirus Pandemic: It ‘Seeded the Disease Here’

Microsoft co-founder and billionaire Bill Gates claimed on Fox News that President Donald Trump’s coronavirus travel ban may have made the spread of Covid-19 worse.

In a Fox News Sunday interview with Chris Wallace — which is set to air in full on Sunday — Gates said that the travel ban “created this rush, and we didn’t have the ability to test or quarantine those people, so that seeded the disease here.”

“You know, the ban probably accelerated that, the way it was executed,” he added.

Wallace questioned, “I just want to pick up on that. You’re saying that the travel bans made this situation worse, not better?”

Gates replied, “March saw this incredible explosion. The West Coast coming from China, and then the East Coast coming out of Europe, and so even though we’d seen China and we’d seen Europe, that testing capacity and clear message of how to behave wasn’t there.”

Gates has been a prominent critic of the United States’ response to the coronavirus pandemic, declaring last month, “I wouldn’t have predicted that we would do so poorly.”

He previously appeared on Fox News Sunday with Wallace in April, when he called the pandemic a “nightmare scenario” and said, “It is fair to say things won’t go back to truly normal until we have a vaccine that we’ve gotten out to basically the entire world.”

