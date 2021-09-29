Trump Ironically Rails Against ‘Fake News’ In Political Endorsement of TV Anchor Who Promoted Election Lies

Former President Donald Trump railed against “fake news media” in a statement endorsing the political ambitions of Kari Lake, a former and controversial local news anchor who amplified baseless claims of election fraud promoted by the 45th president.

Lake recently announced a campaign to challenge fellow republican, Arizona Governor Doug Ducey, who had once been praised by Trump but fell out of favor with the former president during recounts of the 2020 election that Trump lost to President Joe Biden.

Trump released a statement via Save America PAC that called Lake a “fantastic person who spent many years working as a highly respected television anchor and journalist. Because of this, few can take on the Fake News Media like Kari.”

Lake was received reasonable criticism for her amplification of Trump’s election fraud claims that have thus far remained unproven. She has also argued against mask mandates and is a big proponent of border control and building the wall a position that was so central to Trump’s 2016 election effort.

Trump loves to rail against “fake news media” as a means to dismiss any negative coverage regardless if it is true or not. His reference of that term, which truly means propaganda, to support a news personality who amplified news that was in fact fake? Well, this is where a lesser writer would reference the dulcet sounds of Alanis Morrissette. Oh, wait.

Read Trump’s full statement below:

Kari Lake is running for Governor in the Great State of Arizona. She is a fantastic person who spent many years working as a highly respected television anchor and journalist. Because of this, few can take on the Fake News Media like Kari. She is strong on Crime, will protect our Border, Second Amendment, Military, and Vets, and will fight to restore Election Integrity (both past and future!). She is against Covid lockdowns, Cancel Culture, and will end “woke” curriculum in our schools. She will do a far better job than RINO Governor Doug Ducey—won’t even be a contest! Kari will make her wonderful family, and the MAGA movement, very proud. Kari Lake has my Complete and Total Endorsement. She will be a great Governor for the incredible people of Arizona!

Arizona’s 12 News (KPNX-TV, NBC) filed a report on Lake’s gubernatorial ambitions, and her past controversies, which you can watch above via YouTube.

