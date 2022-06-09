Trump ‘Looks Really Bad in This Presentation’: Bret Baier Reacts to Jan. 6 Committee Hearing

Fox News’ Bret Baier assessed that former President Donald Trump “looks really bad” with all of the evidence the January 6th Committee brought against him to paint him as culpable for the storming of the U.S. Capitol.

Baier joined Shannon Bream and Martha MacCallum on Thursday night after covering the committee’s first ever televised hearings on Fox’s sister channels.

While Fox opinion host and reliable Trump booster Sean Hannity claimed Trump was “the one person who looks good” despite all the horribleness presented at the hearing, Baier focused on the part of the hearing that looked at how Trump encouraged his supporters to march on the Capitol:

My point was is that if this was a planned thing, the filmmakers with the Proud Boys and they passed by the speech, they go right to this confrontation, and then it happens. And they see only 1 or 2 guards. Why they didn’t have more security at that point is really a big question. But the focus seems to be the target of President Trump, and he looks really bad in this presentation. He’s just watching the TVs and kinda applauding what’s happening. And then, Liz Cheney says that maybe Mike Pence maybe “deserves” to be hung. Mark Short said the vice president didn’t hear that at the time. He didn’t hear the chants. He didn’t talk to President Trump that day. He actually didn’t talk to him for 5 days after that.

