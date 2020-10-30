Trump Rallygoers Boo Fox News as President Bashes Network: ‘I Don’t Know What the Hell Happened’ to Them

Another round of “CNN sucks” chants broke out at President Donald Trump’s Michigan rally Friday afternoon, but the now-common refrain was followed by some boos when the president brought up Fox News as well.

Trump swiped at CNN as he went on a tear about media outlets not covering Hunter Biden, leading to boos and the crowd chanting “CNN sucks!”

He briefly riffed on his crowd sizes before remarking, “I don’t know what the hell happened to Fox, right? What happened to Fox?”

There were some boos in the crowd as the president continued, “We still have a few great ones at Fox. We still have a few great ones. It’s not like it used to be.”

Trump has taken to lamenting “what happened” to Fox since 2016, recently tweeting it’s “not like the old days” and that the late Roger Ailes “was the GREATEST!” He has repeatedly taken shots at Fox over its polling in the past few months.

“We’re doing better now than we ever did. There’s more enthusiasm. The crowds are much bigger. There’s more enthusiasm. But Fox is a big difference,” Trump said. “Somewhere along the line we lost Fox. That’s okay. That’s all right. But that’s a big difference.”

You can watch above, via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]