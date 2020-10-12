comScore

Trump Complains That Fox News Is Running ‘Negative Ads’ on Network: ‘Roger Ailes Was the GREATEST!’

By Josh FeldmanOct 12th, 2020, 6:50 pm

Mark Wilson/Getty Images

Ahead of his Florida rally Monday night, President Donald Trump complained about Fox News “allowing” so many negative ads against him to air on the network.

[email protected] allows more negative ads on me than practically all of the other networks combined. Not like the old days, but we will win even bigger than 2016,” the president tweeted.

He also had words of praise for the late Roger Ailes — who resigned in 2016 amid allegations of sexual harassment — and called him “the GREATEST.”

The president subsequently invited supporters to tune in to his rally on OANN, Newsmax, and C-SPAN.

