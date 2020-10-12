Ahead of his Florida rally Monday night, President Donald Trump complained about Fox News “allowing” so many negative ads against him to air on the network.

“[email protected] allows more negative ads on me than practically all of the other networks combined. Not like the old days, but we will win even bigger than 2016,” the president tweeted.

He also had words of praise for the late Roger Ailes — who resigned in 2016 amid allegations of sexual harassment — and called him “the GREATEST.”

.@FoxNews allows more negative ads on me than practically all of the other networks combined. Not like the old days, but we will win even bigger than 2016. Roger Ailes was the GREATEST! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 12, 2020

The president subsequently invited supporters to tune in to his rally on OANN, Newsmax, and C-SPAN.

Getting ready to land in Florida. BIG CROWD! Live on various networks: @OANN, @cspan, @newsmax and others!!! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 12, 2020

