Trump Reportedly ‘Irked’ That Arraignment Judge Didn’t Address Him as ‘Mr. President’

Former President Donald Trump was reportedly “irked” that the judge during his arraignment on Thursday did not address him as a former president.

“I’m learning tonight that Trump left here in a sour and dejected mood,” said CNN host Kaitlan Collins on Thursday after Trump pleaded not guilty to four charges to Judge Moxila Upadhyaya in a Washington, D.C. courthouse. “He was, quote, ‘pissed off,’ according to someone who spoke to him.”

Collins then added, “I am told that the former president, one thing that irked him particularly, was during that hearing today that lasted about 27 minutes, was when the magistrate judge referred to him as simply ‘Mr. Trump.'”

The CNN host noted, “That may not sound odd to anyone else, but he is still referred to by his former title ‘President Trump’ when he’s at his Bedminster golf club in New Jersey, as he is tonight, or at Mar-a-Lago.”

While Trump was reported to have been “pissed off” by the arraignment and “in a sour and dejected mood,” he told his supporters on Thursday evening that he had had “a very good day.”

In a Truth Social post, Trump wrote, “CONSIDERING THE FACT THAT I HAD TO FLY TO A FILTHY, DIRTY, FALLING APART, & VERY UNSAFE WASHINGTON, D.C., TODAY, & THAT I WAS THEN ARRESTED BY MY POLITICAL OPPONENT, WHO IS LOSING BADLY TO ME IN THE POLLS, CROOKED JOE BIDEN, IT WAS A VERY GOOD DAY!”

Watch above via CNN.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com