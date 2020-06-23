President Donald Trump once again riffed on the names for the coronavirus during his Tuesday event in Arizona, once again referring to it as the “kung flu.”

The president first said that during his Tulsa rally this past Saturday, and on Monday Kayleigh McEnany repeatedly defended the president as reporters confronted her with questions like “Why does he use racist phrases like ‘kung flu?'”

One reporter even noted that a few months ago Kellyanne Conway made a point of saying that this particular phrase was “highly offensive.”

As Trump fired up the crowd at the Students for Trump event in Arizona Tuesday night, he did it again, apparently in response to shouts from the crowd:

“I said the other night, there’s never been anything where they have so many names. I could give you 19 or 20 names for that, all different names, right? Wuhah — Wuhan was catching on. Coronavirus, right? Kung flu?”

The audience went wild.

“Covid-19, covid. I said what’s the 19? Covid-19? Some people can’t explain,” Trump continued. (The 19 refers to last year, the year 2019, when the first cases started appearing.)

“Some people call it the Chinese flu, the China flu,” Trump continued. “But here’s the story: we’re going to be stronger than ever before.”

You can watch above, via Fox News.

