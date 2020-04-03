Trump Shares CDC Recommendation Americans Should Wear Non-Medical Face Masks as ‘Voluntary Public Health Measure’

At Friday’s White House coronavirus task force briefing, President Donald Trump shared the new CDC recommendation that Americans should wear non-medical face coverings to help slow the spread of the coronavirus.

“The CDC is advising the use of non-medical cloth face covering as an additional voluntary public health measure,” Trump said. “So it’s voluntary. You don’t have to do it. They suggest for it a period of time.”

The president emphasized, “But this is voluntary. I don’t think I’m going to be doing it.”

“The CDC is recommending that Americans wear a basic cloth or fabric mass that can be purchased online or simply made at home, probably material that you have at home. These face coverings can be easily washed or reused,” Trump continued. “I want to emphasize that the CDC is not recommending the use of medical-grade or surgical-grade masks. We want that to be used for our great medical people that are working so hard and doing some job.

You can watch above, via Fox News.

