Trump campaign national press secretary Hogan Gidley made a rather odd point of defending President Donald Trump’s manliness during a discussion about crackdowns from Twitter and other platforms.

After Gidley previewed Trump’s final few days in office, Bill Hemmer directly asked, “With the social media crackdown, does he feel emasculated? Especially as he heads out of office?”

Gidley actually said this in response:

I wouldn’t say emasculated. The most masculine person I think to ever hold the White House is the president of the United States.

He went on to back up the president’s criticisms of companies like Twitter, saying the ban is an “attack” against him and his millions of supporters.

You can watch above, via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]