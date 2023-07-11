Trump to Appear in Fox News Town Hall Just Days After Skipping Presidential Forum Hosted by Tucker Carlson

Fox News host Sean Hannity will hold his second town hall with former President Donald Trump next week, just days after Trump is set to snub a presidential candidate forum hosted by ousted Fox News host Tucker Carlson.

The news network announced on Tuesday that Hannity would host a town hall with Trump in Cedar Rapids, Iowa on July 18 — less than two months after his last Trump town hall on June 1.

Fox News’ town hall is scheduled to air at 9pm ET and will run for roughly an hour. According to a press release, the event will not air live and will instead be pre-recorded earlier in the day.

Trump’s primary rivals Ron DeSantis, Mike Pence, Vivek Ramaswamy, Tim Scott, and Nikki Haley are all scheduled to take part in the July 14 presidential candidate forum presented by Blaze Media and hosted by Carlson. Trump will skip the event allegedly due to a “scheduling conflict.” However, Trump has repeatedly stated that he has little interest in participating in any primary debates due to his strong numbers in the polls.

“It’s our understanding that President Trump had a scheduling conflict that couldn’t be rearranged and won’t be able to attend the summit,” tweeted the Blaze on Tuesday. “We hope Team Trump reconsiders @theFAMiLYLEADER’s invitation.”

Trump will take part in Turning Point USA’s Action Conference this weekend, where he will speak alongside Carlson and other prominent conservatives, including former Fox News host Dan Bongino, who also left the network in April. DeSantis is not scheduled to appear at Turning Point USA’s conference.

