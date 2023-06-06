Trump to Sit for an Interview with Fox News’ Bret Baier Despite Trying to Avoid Him During GOP Debates

Former president Donald Trump isn’t the biggest fan of Fox News Channel’s Bret Baier, but he has nonetheless agreed sit down for a one-on-one interview with him later this month.

It was announced today that despite trying to avoid the Fox anchor and executive editor of Special Report that Baier will get his first sit-down interview with Trump since 2018. The interview will take place Monday, June 19 during Baier’s show, which airs at 6:00 pm (Eastern). According to the press release, the focus will be the 2024 election and GOP primary.

This news comes about a month after Trump said he might avoid debating in the GOP primary because of Baier, with whom he has grievances related to Fox News’ coverage of the 2020 election. Baier also refuted claims of election fraud, which Trump continues to push without evidence.

Trump specifically called out Baier over calling Arizona for President Joe Biden:

“Fox News and other media outlets incorrectly side with the outdated and terrible Maricopa County Election Board to report no fraud found in the Presidential Election. They spew the gross misinformation purposefully put out by the county and the Associated Press, and IGNORE the very important Arizona Senate’s hearing yesterday… They sided with the County and not the brave Arizona Senate who is fighting for the people of Arizona. The same anchor at the desk the night Fox called Arizona for Joe Biden now wants you to believe there was no fraud. The anchor was Bret Baier.”

Trump agreeing to an interview with Baier is one way to avoid “breath[ing] life into his Republican challengers by sharing a stage with them” in a primary debate, but Baier going head-to-head with Trump and his unproven claims of election fraud will make some headlines.

