Podcaster Ruthlessly Mocked For Declaring ‘Civil War’ in United States After Trump Charges

Right-wing YouTuber Tim Pool received a bevy of scorching criticism and mockery after tweeting on Tuesday night an over-the-top reaction to former President Donald Trump being indicted on charges related to his efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election. Pool told his 1.7 million followers on Twitter, now known as “X,” that “You are in a civil war.”

Pool’s surprise declaration, although perhaps not all that surprising as the conspiratorial opinion host regularly hypes a coming civil war in the U.S., was in reaction to an NBC News tweet, which read:

BREAKING: Former President Trump has been indicted by a federal grand jury investigating efforts to overturn the 2020 election. https://twitter.com/Timcast/status/1686494475764256768

Pool’s YouTube show, a forum where he has hosted avowed Neo-Nazi Nick Fuentes and blamed mass shootings on “multiculturism,” commands a large audience and has recently played host to GOP presidential candidates like Vivek Ramaswamy.

Pool’s tweet declaring the civil war has arrived received replies from sitting members of Congress, like Rep. Jared Moskowitz (D-FL), who responded, “You guys are the ones that still reenact losing.”

You guys are the ones that still reenact losing https://t.co/vvdwOISeiF — Jared Moskowitz 🟧 (@JaredEMoskowitz) August 1, 2023

Some on the right humored him, like the Post Millenial’s Libby Emmons, who wrote, “Do you think this is true?”

Do you think this is true? https://t.co/EfgWI37IUZ — Libby Emmons (@libbyemmons) August 2, 2023

Mostly, however, the replies were just scathing mockery. Below are some examples:

"How dare you say there was an insurrection as I call for insurrection!" https://t.co/iXB8HKVRJ1 — Mike Nelson (@mikenelson586) August 2, 2023

Ooh!! Which one?! I'm a bit partial to the English Civil War myself, but I'd take Russia in the 19-teens too. Or even the Roman ones between Marius & Sulla, or Caesar & Pompey, or Augustus & Marc Antony…. https://t.co/RzGsoQQ7rC — Mike Coté (@ratlpolicy) August 2, 2023

What's Tim Pool's favorite comic book series?

Civil War https://t.co/bN5FyUr20j — Nerdrotic (@Nerdrotics) August 21, 2022

“Civil War” People have to be some of the dumbest in political discourse They do realize American Political Parties don’t have armed wings, and average people aren’t going to rise up and revolt over something so trivial? https://t.co/zWvONYjWa0 — Northeast Republican 🇺🇸 (@NortheastRepub1) August 2, 2023

Look, agree or disagree with the charges, this is not what a civil war is. https://t.co/GGzvVkPwEb — Nina Turner (@ninaturner) August 1, 2023

Hey Tim! Do you think your six remaining advertisers like it when you tweet unhinged, inflammatory stuff like this? https://t.co/IwwvxfrERs — Rachel Gilmore (@atRachelGilmore) August 2, 2023

