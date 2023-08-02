Podcaster Ruthlessly Mocked For Declaring ‘Civil War’ in United States After Trump Charges
Right-wing YouTuber Tim Pool received a bevy of scorching criticism and mockery after tweeting on Tuesday night an over-the-top reaction to former President Donald Trump being indicted on charges related to his efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election. Pool told his 1.7 million followers on Twitter, now known as “X,” that “You are in a civil war.”
Pool’s surprise declaration, although perhaps not all that surprising as the conspiratorial opinion host regularly hypes a coming civil war in the U.S., was in reaction to an NBC News tweet, which read:
BREAKING: Former President Trump has been indicted by a federal grand jury investigating efforts to overturn the 2020 election.
https://twitter.com/Timcast/status/1686494475764256768
Pool’s YouTube show, a forum where he has hosted avowed Neo-Nazi Nick Fuentes and blamed mass shootings on “multiculturism,” commands a large audience and has recently played host to GOP presidential candidates like Vivek Ramaswamy.
Pool’s tweet declaring the civil war has arrived received replies from sitting members of Congress, like Rep. Jared Moskowitz (D-FL), who responded, “You guys are the ones that still reenact losing.”
Some on the right humored him, like the Post Millenial’s Libby Emmons, who wrote, “Do you think this is true?”
Mostly, however, the replies were just scathing mockery. Below are some examples:
