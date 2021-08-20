Tucker Carlson Baffled by CNN Slamming Biden on Afghanistan: ‘It Does Not Make Sense’

Tucker Carlson found it strange on Friday that CNN has been criticizing President Joe Biden on Afghanistan.

Carlson said Biden’s allies are attacking him “openly and very aggressively,” highlighting CNN in particular and very critical reporting from Clarissa Ward in Kabul.

He told viewers that clip is significant because “CNN is a political organization, its anchors and reporters don’t decide for themselves what to say on camera, they are told what to say, they are told in highly specific terms every weekday morning on a wall with their commander, Jeff Zucker.”

Ward has been in Kabul for the past week, covering the chaos on the ground as the Taliban took over, and earlier Friday she was on one of the planes evacuating people.

“When CNN takes a position or changes its position on something, it changes as one, everybody, from the chirpy morning dingbats to Don Lemon in the night shift. They all say precisely what they are told to say,” Carlson continued.

He singled out Brianna Keilar to personally insult, saying, “On a good day she’s probably operating with a functional IQ of about 85, so it’s fair to say she is not coming up with her own material.”

Carlson then showed a clip of Keilar calling out the Biden administration on Afghanistan and asked, “What is going on here?”

On Thursday Keilar tweeted about how her husband — Lt. Col. Fernando Lujan — is alive today because of Afghan soldiers and translators. She grilled White House Communications Director Kate Bedingfield earlier Friday about the chaotic scenes in Kabul.

“He would not be president without these people,” Carlson said. “And now, just seven months into his administration, they are telling you that he has failed personally. It does not make sense.”

He said Afghanistan is not the first Biden administration “disaster.” One thing he provided as an example was a false statement that “the covid vaccines do not work.”

A minute later Glenn Greenwald said while CNN and other networks are “attached to the Democratic party,” the one exception to that is “they really do believe constantly in militarism and war.”

You can watch above, via CNN.

