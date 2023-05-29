Tucker Carlson Biographer Attacks Fox News After He Was ‘Dis-Invited’ from Network: ‘I’ve Been Canceled’

Chadwick Moore, a contributing editor at The Spectator and the author of a forthcoming biography of Tucker Carlson claimed to have been “canceled” by Fox News in a series of tweets on Sunday evening.

It began when Moore said he was no longer be “allowed” on Fox because he, “wrote a book about @TuckerCarlson.”

“I’ve been banned from the network,” he added before reporting that Fox News employees had told him “privately that all on-air talent have been banned from saying the name ‘Tucker’ on air.” “This is the absolute truth. Just ask @greggutfeld why I was dis-invited from the May 31 episode. So weird. 🤷🏿” continued Moore.

In addition to forbidding mentions of Carlson on air, Moore claimed that Fox had instituted a new policy preventing most guests from promoting their books on the network:

This is FACT: Fox News has a new policy (aside from banning me): they won’t plug any book from a guest unless it was published by HarperCollins. You can’t be a guest on Fox unless you’re a Fox author…it’s all so hilarious and grotesque. Fox News will not let you promote your book unless your book is published by Fox News.

“I’ve been canceled by liberal corporate media and now I’m canceled by corporate ‘conservative; media. I think I’ll be fine. I couldn’t care less,” he concluded.

Last week, Moore said that he could confirm reports that Fox had fired Carlson last month as part of a secret condition of its $787.5 billion settlement with Dominion Voting Systems over false statements made about it on various Fox programs, including Tucker Carlson Tonight.

“If that is true, it would mean that a small group of people who have a controlling interest in Dominion have managed to silence what is arguably the most important and influential conservative voice in the country, possibly until after the next presidential election,” offered Moore in a video posted on Twitter that was later shared by Carlson.

