Tucker Carlson Calls Brett Kavanaugh a ‘Cringing Little Liberal’ After His Vote to Uphold Healthcare Worker Vaxx Mandate

Tucker Carlson called Supreme Court Associate Justice Brett Kavanaugh a “cringing little liberal” after his vote to uphold President Joe Biden’s federal vaccine mandate for healthcare workers.

The country’s high court decided on two of the president’s mandates on Thursday, ruling to strike down one which used the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) to compel private employers to force employees to either get vaccinated or submit to regular testing.

In that ruling, the court’s conservative majority, including Kavanaugh, voted 6-3 to declare it null.

On the healthcare worker mandate, Kavanaugh sided with Chief Justice John Roberts and the court’s liberal wing to uphold the order for all workers in medical facilities which accept Medicare or Medicaid payments.

On Tucker Carlson Tonight, the host struck at Biden for issuing the healthcare worker mandate after noting the court had ruled against the White House on the OSHA mandate.

Carlson said:

He’s not God, and the Congress didn’t pass the law. The court decided that vaccine mandate for healthcare workers, by contrast, can remain in place at least for now. But as it stands this ruling is a rejection of yet another dramatic overreach from a completely out of control administration that believes it knows more about health and science than doctors and nurses.

Carlson later welcomed guest Harmeet Dhillon, an attorney who had challenged the OSHA mandate in court, to discuss the mandate for health care workers.

“Three of them have been struck down so far, only the one today with health care workers, which I disagree with, but that has gone forward,” Dhillon said of executive orders issued by Biden. “So, 10 million healthcare workers do have to get vaccinated if they wish to keep their jobs in a covered facility is unfortunate, given the massive shortage that we have of healthcare workers right now in our hospitals.”

Carlson responded by taking a shot at Kavanaugh, who was nominated to the Supreme Court by former President Donald Trump in 2018.

“Yeah, with no—with no help from Brett Kavanaugh, I notice,” Carlson said, adding, “Cringing little liberal.”

Carlson concluded that he would not ask Dhillon to respond to the comment and quickly moved on.

Watch above, via Fox News.

