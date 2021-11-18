Tucker Carlson Calls QAnon Shaman Prison Sentence Unfair: 41 Months Because ‘He Upset Joe Biden’

Fox News’ Tucker Carlson teamed up with Will Cain to complain about the prison sentence handed down to Jacob Chansley (AKA the QAnon Shaman) for his role in the storming of the U.S. Capitol.

Chansley, one of the most recognizable figures from the January 6th Capitol riot, was sentenced to 41 months in federal prison on Wednesday with an additional 3 years of supervised release. As Carlson addressed the news on his show later, he excused Chansley’s conduct by remarking on how he “was wandering around with Viking horns on, deep in his own dreamland, didn’t wreck anything, didn’t threaten anyone.”

From there Carlson rolled footage of Chansley on the Senate floor, ignoring how he was charged with leaving a threatening note to Vice President Mike Pence, who had already been evacuated because of the mob that was demanding his execution. Even though Chansley trespassed on the U.S. Capitol, disrupted the certification of the 2020 election, and was part of a violent mob fueled by Donald Trump’s lies, Carlson managed to boil down all of these transgressions by summarizing it as “he upset Joe Biden.”

“For that crime, he has already spent ten months in solitary confinement,” Carlson said. “Now he’s just been sentenced — one of the most disproportionate sentences in memory — to 41 months behind bars.”

Carlson concluded with a grumbling comparison to the suspect accused of shooting 4 people at a school in Texas last month who was released on bond. After that, Cain came onto the show, and he sneered at those who would criticize him and Carlson for defending the Capitol rioters from “political prosecution.”

“I believe what we are defending is something called due process,” Cain said. “Does that ring true of what is justice? Over three years for what amounts to obstruction of an official proceeding?”

Cain went on by slamming the justice system’s treatment of Chansley, and claiming he was subjected to “brainwashing” during his incarceration. Cain also took a leaf out of House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy’s book by going on a whataboutism tangent over the riots and civil unrest the country saw last year.

Watch above, via Fox News.

