Tucker Carlson Doesn’t Issue Correction on Ohio Rape Victim Story He Called ‘Not True,’ Rips Biden for Telling It Instead

On Wednesday, Tucker Carlson criticized President Joe Biden for relaying the true story about a 10-year-old rape victim in Ohio even though Carlson himself had inaccurately proclaimed, “The story was not true.”

At issue was a story relayed by an Indiana doctor who said she was contacted about a pregnant 10-year-old in Ohio, where abortions are banned after a fetal heartbeat can be detected – around six weeks. The girl was reportedly seeking an abortion in Indiana, which does not yet have such a restriction.

Biden repeated the story during a speech at the White House on Friday.

On Tuesday’s show, Carlson said that “politicians are lying about this.”

“Why did the Biden administration – speaking of lying – repeat a story about a 10-year-old child who got pregnant and they got an abortion or was not allowed to get an abortion when it turns out the story was not true,” he said.

“Where is the rapist?” he asked.

The suspect was arrested in Columbus on Wednesday morning and confessed to raping the girl on at least two occasions. Later on his show that day, Carlson made no mention of his claim the night before. Instead, he attacked Biden for supposedly failing to vet the story.

“It shouldn’t surprise you that on Friday he used the story of a 1o-year-old rape victim to push for more abortion,” he told viewers on Wednesday. “Now, the White House never vetted the facts of that story, the president of the United States was saying things no one checked. But the facts didn’t make any sense.”

Carlson played a clip of the attorney general of Ohio suggesting the abortion would have been covered by an emergency exception.

“Nobody seemed interested at all in learning who this person was,” Carlson added. “And maybe there was a reason for that.”

The host revealed the rapist is a 27-year-old undocumented immigrant.

Watch above via Fox News.

