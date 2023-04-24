Tucker Carlson Fired a Week After Laughing at Twitter Employees Who Got Fired

One week before Fox News terminated Tucker Carlson, the top-rated cable news host had a hearty laugh at Twitter employees laid off by CEO Elon Musk.

Fox unceremoniously canned Carlson on Monday, less than a week after agreeing to pay Dominion Voting Systems $787.5 million as part of a defamation lawsuit. Carlson and other Fox personalities claimed or suggested the company helped rig the 2020 presidential election.

A separate lawsuit from a former producer for Tucker Carlson Tonight alleges the network is a hotbed of sexual harassment and misogyny.

Last Monday, Carlson interviewed Musk, who acquired Twitter in October. Shortly after, the billionaire laid off thousands of employees. Carlson asked him about the firings at one point in their interview.

“What percentage of your staff did you fire at Twitter?” he asked. “One of the great business stories of the year.”

“I think we’re about 20% of the original size,” Musk replied,

“So 80% left?” Carlson said.

“Yes,” Musk replied, adding that “a lot of people voluntarily” departed.

“Eighty percent?” Carlson said. “That’s a lot.”

“Yes, I mean, if you’re not trying to run some sort of glorified activist organization with–and you don’t care that much about censorship, then you can really let go of a lot of people, it turns out,” Musk said.

Carlson responded by laughing and telling an anecdote.

“I had dinner with somebody who runs a big company recently,” the Fox News host stated. “He said, ‘I’m really inspired by Elon.’ And I said, ‘The free speech stuff?’ He goes, ‘No, the firing the staff stuff!'”

The then-Fox News host laughed again.

Watch above via Fox News.

