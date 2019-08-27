Tucker Carlson has come under intense scrutiny in the past few weeks, and has lost advertisers, following his recent comments dismissing white supremacy as “not a real problem in America” and saying the concern about it is a “hoax.”

The controversy has not significantly affected Carlson’s ratings, though. He averaged 3.11 million total viewers in August and 500K in the 25-54 demo, compared to 3.15 million total and 519K in July.

Carlson’s show is still No. 2 in cable news overall, with Sean Hannity still at number one, Laura Ingraham at number three, and The Five at number four continuing to beat even rival networks’ primetime programming at 5 pm. The performance of those top four shows highlighted another month on top for Fox News — which finished with the most total day viewers in all of basic cable for the 38th straight month, and the third straight month in primetime.

Rachel Maddow‘s show came in at number five, with an average of 2.33 million viewers, more than double Chris Cuomo‘s 1.11 million in the same 9 pm time slot.

Meanwhile, there’s still a tight ratings race going on at 11 pm between Fox News’ Shannon Bream and MSNBC’s Brian Williams. Williams only very narrowly won the time slot with 1.404 million viewers to Bream’s 1.401, though Bream beat Williams in the 25-54 demo 268K to 201K.

