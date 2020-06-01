Tucker Carlson issued a rare and scathing warning to President Donald Trump in his Monday night monologue addressing the weekend of protests, many of which turned violent, over the killing of George Floyd.

“When the mobs came, they abandoned us,” Carlson opened his show. “The nation went up in flames this weekend. No one in charge stood up to save America.”

“This is how nations collapse,” he continued, before condemning the looting and violent clashes between rioters and civilians seeking to protect their businesses. The Fox News host aired a series of graphic videos showing that violence.

Carlson took harsh aim at a series of Republican sacred cows — from Vice President Mike Pence to Nikki Haley and Jared Kushner — before landing on the president himself.

“What about the president? Where was he during all of this?” Carlson asked. The host then aired footage of Fox News reporter Leland Vittert, who was attacked by protestors near the White House this weekend.

“That was in Lafayette Square in the center of our capital city,” Carlson said. “The tape raised a troubling question. If you can’t keep a Fox News correspondent from getting attacked directly across from your house, how can you protect my family? How are you going to protect the country? How hard are you trying?”

Carlson noted that the morning after, while Trump took to Twitter to note that he and his family were safe, “he did not mention protecting the rest of the nation, much of which was then on fire.”

“He seemed aware only of himself,” Carlson said.

Carlson said that for Trump’s supporters, “this was a distressing moment.” He added that if Trump fails to protect Americans, “you’re done, it’s over,” pointing out that Nero, the infamous Roman emperor, is remembered for abandoning his “nation in a time of crisis.”

Watch above, via Fox News.

