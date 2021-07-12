Tucker Carlson Responds to Durbin Calling Him an ‘Anti-Vaxx Quack,’ Calls Kinzinger ‘Low IQ’ for Pushback on Anti-Vaccine ‘Garbage’

Fox News’ Tucker Carlson responded to being called an “anti-vaxx quack” on Monday night, and also insulted one Republican member of Congress who has been vocal about the anti-vaccine “garbage” on the right.

Senator Dick Durbin (D- IL) went on a tear on the Senate floor earlier in the day, calling out Carlson and Laura Ingraham for spreading “irresponsible information” about vaccines. He even said, “I hope Fox will come to its senses.”

Carlson responded by saying the senator is trying to “divide the country further along partisan lines” and “tar anyone who wants more information about a specific drug as a lunatic who’s against all vaccines.”

He argued he is not against vaccines and said that people are not getting “basic questions answered” about it.

Carlson even made this comparison: “Many of the people like Dick Durbin, who are attacking anyone who has questions as partisan or racist, are the very same people who told us for decades they were very upset about the Tuskegee syphilis experiments, and they had right to be upset about those experiments.”

He told viewers that public health experts are doing “damage” to the country, and expressed dismay that more Republicans won’t “stand up for Americans.”

Carlson called Arkansas’ Republican governor Asa Hutchinson a “mediocrity” for joining the push to encourage more vaccines.

Congressman Adam Kinzinger (R- IL) was on CNN yesterday calling out the “garbage” in his party spreading anti-vaccine nonsense.

This is outrage politics that is being played by my party and it’s going to get Americans killed. Our party has been hijacked. My party has been hijacked. It is on its way to the ground, and for some people it’s a fun ride, right? We can put out this outrageous stuff on Twitter. “Yeah, I’m getting all these retweets and everybody knows me, I’m famous, but this plane is going to crash into the ground”… I call on Leader McCarthy, I call on every leader in the Republican party to stand up, say “get vaccinated,” and to call out these garbage politicians. These absolute clown politicians playing on your vaccine fears for their own selfish gain.

For pleading that Republicans push back on anti-vaccine propaganda, Carlson said Kinzinger “has a low IQ and can’t be held fully responsible for most of the things that he says.”

He said one of the questions people want the answer to is “what is the harm rate from the vaccine.”

Back in May Carlson was widely condemned for his incredibly irresponsible speculation about people dying after getting the vaccine.

He said at one point on Monday night, “We’re not attacking the vaccine, never have.”

