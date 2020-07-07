Tucker Carlson responded to Senator Tammy Duckworth Tuesday night after her tweet about his segment saying she and other Democrats hate America.

To recap: Carlson praised President Donald Trump’s Mount Rushmore speech on Monday and accused Democrats like Duckworth — who lost her legs in an attack while serving in Iraq — of hating America.

Carlson specifically went after Duckworth for her comment on Sunday, when asked if statues of figures like George Washington should come down, she responded by saying they should have a “national dialogue” and “listen to the argument there.”

Carlson called Duckworth a “deeply silly and unimpressive person,” and snarked, “You’re not supposed to criticize Tammy Duckworth in any way because she once served in the military. Most people just ignore her.”

Duckworth fired back on Twitter, “Does @TuckerCarlson want to walk a mile in my legs and then tell me whether or not I love America?”

On Tuesday night Carlson started by ripping the Democratic response to the president’s speech, and Duckworth’s in particular saying, “He should be talking about what we’re going to do to overcome the pandemic and what are we going to do to push Russia back. Instead, he had no time for that. He spent all the time talking about dead traitors.”

He brought up Duckworth’s tweet responding to his commentary and claimed that the senator “questioned our right to criticize her at all since she was once injured while serving in the Illinois Army National Guard.”

“That’s what passes for an argument in modern identity politics,” Carlson said.

He went on to talk about the legacy of George Washington before saying, “But to morons like Tammy Duckworth, Washington is just some old white guy who needs to be erased. ‘Let’s tear down his statues, rename our capital city Sharpton or Mandela and let the revolution continue!'”

Carlson went on to say that his show reached out to Duckworth for a debate, but her office declined:

“Her flak informed us that before even considering our request, we must first issue a public apology for criticizing Tammy Duckworth. In other words, I will not debate you until first you admit you are completely wrong. Keep in mind, Tammy Duckworth is not a child, at least not technically, she is a sitting United States senator often described as a hero. Yet Duckworth is too afraid to defend her own statements on a cable TV show. What a coward.”

He also called her a”fraud,” bringing up comments from VA whistleblowers in 2016 criticizing Duckworth for her lack of response to their allegations of mistreatment of veterans.

He also brought up Congresswoman Ilhan Omar, who said earlier Tuesday, “As long as our economy and political systems prioritize profit without considering who is profiting, who is being shut out we will perpetuate this inequality. We cannot stop at the criminal justice system, we must begin the work of dismantling the whole system of oppression wherever we find it.”

Carlson again said Democrats like Omar and Duckworth hate the country before adding, “There are many of us here who do like this country. We live here. We don’t want to destroy it. We have every right to fight to preserve our nation and our heritage and our culture, and when vandals like Tammy Duckworth and Ilhan Omar tell us that we’re not allowed to question their patriotism, even as they scream about how horrible America is, we have every right to laugh in their faces.”

You can watch above, via Fox News.

