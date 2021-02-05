Tucker Carlson Revives Feud With ‘Overheated News Guy’ Shepard Smith, Ruthlessly Mocks Him for Reporting on Maskless Florida Market

Tucker Carlson is dredging up an old feud with a longtime colleague who recently left Fox News.

In a brutal, mocking segment on Thursday night, the Fox News host went after CNBC anchor Shepard Smith for reporting on a viral video showing maskless shoppers in a Florida grocery store.

“Tonight, we want to bring you the story of a genuine investigative journalist,” Carlson said, with maximum snark. “A man who’s been forgotten. Cast aside like an Acosta — when he really should be an Edward R. Murrow. And that’s an injustice we plan to rectify right now.”

The Fox host then set up the video by saying, “Last night, this same investigative journalist — now an anchor at CNBC — broke the story of a lifetime. If Pulitzer Prizes still mattered — they don’t — this would get a Pulitzer. You’ve seen the Zapruder film, you’ve seen the moon landing, you’ve never seen anything like this.”

Cut to Smith narrating the footage from the grocery store.

“This was the scene at Oakes Farms Seed to Table market in Naples today,” Smith said. “NBC’s Sam Brock took this video, which went viral. It looks like it was taken pre-pandemic, right? Most customers and employees not wearing masks at all.”

“This was the scene!” Carlson said, in a mocking voice. “A woman smiled in a grocery store.”

The Fox News host went on to scorch Smith for trying to shine a light on the importance of mask-wearing during the pandemic.

“Maybe when you spend 30 years reading scripts about car chases, everything seems like a car chase,” Carlson said. “The problem is, not everything is a car chase, sometimes it’s just people smiling at each other in a grocery store. Sorry, overheated news guy. That’s not actually news.”

Smith and Carlson engaged in a nasty on-air feud in 2019 over commentary from legal analysts they had on their shows — Andrew Napolitano and Joe diGenova respectively.

“Last night on this network, during primetime opinion programming, a partisan guest who supports President Trump was asked about Judge Napolitano’s legal assessment, and when he was asked, he said, unchallenged, Judge Napolitano is a fool,” Smith said on Sept. 25, 2019.

“It makes people cynical when you dress up news coverage, when you dress up partisanship as news coverage and pretend that your angry political opinions are news, you know, people tune out,” Carlson said the same night, firing back at “our daytime host.”

