Tucker Carlson Rips Joe and Mika, Alludes to Scarborough Staffer’s Death: ‘Some Say He’s an Absolute Killer’

During a monologue on the Canadian truckers’ protest against vaccine mandates in Ottawa, Tucker Carlson took shots at Morning Joe cohosts Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski on Monday.

“Watch the morning news anchors on MSNBC,” he said before playing a clip from the show. “They’re deeply, deeply concerned about these uppity working-class people.”

“Where were these protests when people were required to give their children five vaccines?” asked Scarborough, referring to vaccination requirements for school enrollment.

“It’s a cult,” he told Brzezinski, referring to the truckers.

In response, Carlson ripped the pair and alluded to the death of a staffer for Scarborough when he served in Congress.

“So here you have Joe and Mika sneering from their studio in Florida at the freezing wage-earners stuck outside in Ottawa in February because they want their human rights,” Carlson said. “Would Joe Scarborough say that to their faces? Probably not. Scarborough is famously tough on young female employees. Some say he’s an absolute killer in the office.”

Lori Klausutis was working in Scarborough’s office in Fort Walton Beach, Florida in 2001 when she passed out, hit her head, and died, according to an autopsy. She was found to have an undiagnosed heart ailment.

Some of Scarborough less scrupulous critics, such as former President Donald Trump, have suggested that the woman’s death was the result of foul play.

Carlson then suggested a trucker strike in the U.S. would grind commerce to a halt.

“No more deliveries of anything,” he said, before pivoting to… Botox.

“The world’s entire supply of Botox is manufactured on the west coast of Ireland,” he said. “That’s a long way from here. In fact, it is a 4,000-mile long supply chain from the… plant in Westport, Ireland to Jupiter, Florida. Now people at MSNBC might not be aware of this, but our country has no domestic Botox production. Along as vitamin C and antibiotics, it’s one of the life-saving pharmaceutical products we have recklessly off-shored. So if the trucks stop delivering, the Botox stops coming. And suddenly your morning television anchors are going to look like they’re 58 years old, which actually they are.”

