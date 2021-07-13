Tucker Carlson Says Texas Lawmakers Who Fled the State Are Committing Act of ‘Insurrection’

Tucker Carlson trolled progressives on Tuesday night by saying the Texas Democratic lawmakers who fled the state to deny the legislature the quorum necessary to vote on an elections bill were actually committing an act of “insurrection.”

The Fox News host began his show by slamming President Joe Biden for saying in a speech earlier in the day that Republican legislatures’ efforts to make it more difficult to vote is the biggest crisis of democracy since the Civil War.

“Sound overheated to you?” Carlson asked. “Even allowing for the dementia, it was a stunningly irresponsible thing for an American leader to say out loud. Dangerous even.”

He then turned to the 51 Texas Democratic legislators who left the state to prevent a vote on a controversial elections bill, and called them insurrectionists:

By leaving Texas, they in other words violated their sworn duty to represent their voters and they committed what amounted to an act of, yes, insurrection. Why? So that Texas lawmakers couldn’t pass laws against voter fraud. Laws by the way, that voters in Texas have said overwhelmingly they want passed. That’s democracy, but they’re not getting it.

“Insurrection,” of course, is the same word many progressives have used to describe the attack on the Capitol on January 6. Carlson has downplayed the attack and even suggested the FBI perpetrated it. On that day, a mob entered the Capitol as members of Congress were certifying the results of the 2020 election, which they succeeded in delaying for several hours. Rioters were seeking to overturn the results of the election and used violence to do so.

“Preventing lawmakers from making laws, shutting down the vote, would not seem like a defense of democracy,” said Carlson. “In fact, it would appear to be just the opposite. It would appear to be an assault on the very core of democracy, which is the legislature, the people’s house.”

Merriam-Webster defines “insurrection” as “an act or instance of revolting against civil authority or an established government.”



