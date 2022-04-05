Tucker Carlson Takes Dig at Guest’s Publication: ‘Singlehandedly Responsible for Making That Magazine Worth Reading Once in a While’

Tucker Carlson welcomed Newsweek Deputy Opinion Editor Batya Ungar-Sargon on his show Tuesday by insulting her publication.

Ungar-Sargon, who works under conservative opinion editor Josh Hammer at Newsweek, simply smiled and expressed her gratitude for being there.

Before he introduced his guest, Carlson offered a monologue wherein he described President Joe Biden’s days in office as being numbered. He described the Democratic Party as a giant machine that uses people for what it can get from them.

“Inevitably after 50 years, it’s his turn to be eliminated,” Carlson opined. “That’s the only question. Biden can’t lead. Therefore at some point soon, he won’t be allowed to lead. It’s that simple.”

He highlighted a recent Biden gaffe to portray the president as a bumbling old man whose days are behind him.

“We see examples of that every single day and his fellow Democrats see them, too,” Carlson opined without offering further context. “So, they’ve decided to replace Joe Biden, period.”

After explaining he doesn’t know who will fill what he said will soon be a vacancy atop the Democratic Party hierarchy, Carlson welcomed Ungar-Sargon by taking a shot at her employer.

“That’s why we’re happy to be joined tonight by the deputy of Newsweek editor Batya Ungar-Sargon,” Carlson said. “She’s singlehandedly responsible for making that magazine worth reading once in a while.”

Ungar-Sargon laughed, which drew a response from Carlson, who doubled down on taking a dig at Newsweek.

“It’s true,” he said. “Never thought I’d read a Newsweek piece until you took over, so thank you for that.”

Ungar-Sargon smiled and concluded she was thrilled to be on the show.

“It’s such a privilege to be here with you,” she said.

Watch above, via Fox News.

