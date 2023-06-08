Tucker Carlson Thumbs His Nose at Fox News Legal Threat By Dropping Another Episode of Twitter Show

Tucker Carlson dropped the second episode of his Tucker on Twitter show in defiance of his former employer, Fox News, which threatened him with legal action of the debut of his show on Elon Musk’s social media platform.

The episode — called Cling to your taboos! — featured Carlson accusing Barack Obama of having a “strange and highly-creepy personal life,” claiming child molestation “teetering on the edge of acceptability,” and instructing listeners to “cling” to their taboos “despite the nonstop hectoring from the people in charge.”

Ep. 2 Cling to your taboos! pic.twitter.com/45AeVdtwOu — Tucker Carlson (@TuckerCarlson) June 8, 2023

After airing Episode 1 on Tuesday, in which Carlson called Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky “sweaty and rat-like,” Fox News sent its former host a legal letter accusing him of breaking his contract.

The letter said Carlson’s “services shall be completely exclusive to Fox” and that he is “prohibited” from “rendering services of any type whatsoever” on any digital platform.

Fox ousted Carlson, one of its biggest primetime stars, on April 24, after emails and texts came to light during discovery in the Dominion Voting Systems defamation case. Dominion accused Fox of spreading 2020 election lies and the Rupert Murdoch-owned company ended up settling for $787.5 million. Carlson announced in May that he would be taking a new show to Twitter.

Carlson is technically still under contract with Fox News until January 2025, but looks to be fighting his non-compete clause. Carlson’s legal team accused Fox of “fraud and breach of contract” in an effort to escape from his deal with Fox.

In a statement to Axios, Carlson’s attorney responded to Fox: “Fox defends its very existence on freedom of speech grounds. Now they want to take Tucker Carlson’s right to speak freely away from him because he took to social media to share his thoughts on current events.”

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com