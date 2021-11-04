Tucker Carlson Underwent Emergency Back Surgery Wednesday Morning

Fox News’ Tucker Carlson underwent emergency back surgery on Wednesday morning.

Vice’s Motherboard reported that after an incident Monday, Carlson got surgery Wednesday and did his show hours later.

A Fox News spokesperson told Motherboard, “Tucker Carlson had emergency back surgery yesterday and did the show anyway. He thanks all those who tuned in and watched closely.”

They also obtained audio of Carlson reportedly talking to his production crew about how it was “one of the most traumatic things that’s ever happened to me in my whole life, ever.”

“They hit me up, they told me this morning, with such a huge dose of dilaudid, which is more powerful than morphine, when I got there, that I had trouble breathing,” Carlson said on the recording. “Scared the shit out of me. Didn’t have any effect at all. And then all night, I lay there, the nurse finally upped my dosage of dilaudid to the point where every eight minutes I hit it and it was like getting shot. Just like bam, feel it hit me, and it didn’t touch the pain.”

Page Six said that Carlson’s senior executive producer drove him to the hospital on Tuesday night.

