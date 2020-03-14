The United States Surgeon General Dr. Jerome Adams issued a stark warning on Fox News’ Justice with Judge Jeanine Pirro Saturday night billing the coronavirus as the “problem,” which the CDC will not solve, but rather one that will be up to local communities to solve.

Adams asked viewers if the U.S. would rather have a mortality rate from COVID-19 resembling South Korea or Italy, while also advising individuals on how they can take steps to remain healthy.

“There was a wonderful tweet I saw earlier where Ted Cruz retweeted AOC’s tweet,” Adams said, adding, “And folks are starting to come together.”

The surgeon general then outlined that the U.S. is at a pivotal moment where unity as a nation is required.

“We are at a critical inflection point, in this country, where we need to flatten the curve,” said Adams.

“We have a choice — do we want to look more like South Korea with a lower mortality rate, or do we want to look more like Italy?”

Adams continued, “And if we want to look more like South Korea, at the end of this, then we need everyone to understand we are not going to solve this problem from Washington, D.C. — we are not going to solve it from CDC in Atlanta.”

“It will be solved at the community level and solved by people coming together,” Adams concluded.

Watch above, via Fox News.

