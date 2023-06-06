‘Utterly Embarrassing’: Stephen A. Smith Rips Democrats For Backing Biden, Says He’d Rather Vote for Chris Christie

ESPN host Stephen A. Smith railed against the Democratic Party for backing President Joe Biden’s 2024 reelection campaign and said he would rather vote for Republican candidate Chris Christie during an appearance on Fox News’ Hannity, Tuesday.

“My staff tells me you’re friends with Chris Christie. You don’t want him for president, do you?” asked Fox News host Sean Hannity, to which Smith replied, “I’d rather have him for president than Donald Trump. I’d be the first to admit that.”

Smith said he liked Christie — who launched his 2024 presidential campaign on Tuesday — because he didn’t go around “preaching” about “rigged elections,” and rather focused on “moving the country forward.”

“I don’t know whether he’ll win or not. I know it’s a longshot,” Smith conceded. “But in the same breath, I don’t think he’s gonna be pushed around by the former president and I think that Chris Christie knows what he’s talking about, he’s highly intelligent, he’s highly accomplished–”

Hannity interrupted, “If he’s so intelligent, why did he leave office with a 14% approval rating?”

The Fox News host then brought up several scandals Christie had been involved in, including the famous photograph of him lounging on a beach which he had closed to the public.

“Well wait a minute. First of all, that’s something that I’m supposed to be bringing up,” Smith responded. “I’m surprised you’re bringing that up about a conservative and a Republican candidate. Way to go for you, Sean.”

After Hannity expressed his belief that Christie was not a conservative, Smith said, “He’s certainly not a liberal,” before adding, “I’d vote for him before I’d vote for any of the Democratic candidates that I’ve seen.”

Smith then tore into Biden, arguing that there was “an abundance of people who could do better” in the 2024 presidential election:

I’m looking at him and I don’t like what I see, I’m not impressed with what I see, and I’ve been very concerned with what I’ve seen, and the fact that he’s going to be 82 years of age at election time… if he were to win the election, then he’d be in the White House until he’s 86 years old. I think in the year 2023 it is utterly embarrassing that the liberal side has him as their best candidate. What does it say about you when that is the best candidate that you can give the left. That is ridiculous!

Smith argued, however, that it was less of a “knock against Joe Biden” and more of an “indictment against the Democratic Party.”

