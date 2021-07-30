Fox News aired a graphic on Friday declaring “vaccines work” alongside data showing how few unvaccinated Americans have died or been hospitalized with Covid-19.

During an interview with Dr. Marty Makary, a Johns Hopkins professor, the Fox News graphic cited the CDC to show the hospitalization rate of the vaccinated at 0.03%, while the death rate is 0.01%. The graphic also showed that just 1,141 vaccinated people have died from Covid, while more than 600,000 unvaccinated Americans have succumbed to the virus.

Regarding breakthrough infections, Makary said, “If you’ve had the flu shot you are at risk of transmitting the flu even though you have been vaccinated for the flu. The same is true for Covid. The good news is, with the vaccinated protection you’re very protected against severe illness.”

“And that’s the message that we really just want to nail across,” said Fox News anchor Julie Banderas. “I can’t say it enough that the vaccine works. We cannot repeat that enough.”

